Tecno Camon 15 Series Captures Perfect Night or Lowlight Shots: Tecno

Tecno Camon 15 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 27: Ask any photography lover: what is the hardest shot to capture right on their smartphones? The answer in all probability would be the perfect night or lowlight shots as majority of users still struggle to take that perfect night shot from their smartphone camera. Thats where TECNOs new CAMON 15 series smartphones come to the rescue. The TECNO CAMON Series Duo comprising CAMON 15 & CAMON 15 Pro comes with a multipurpose quad camera setup with 48MP primary lens which captures ultra-clear photos. Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Postponed Until Further Notice Because of Coronavirus Pandemic.

The 5MP 115 degree ultra-wide-angle lens brings more diversity in terms of picture composition and expression, making it easier to capture even a 2cm extreme close up shots. The Portrait Lens allow users to click professional portraits. Not only this, it also lets you to be creative with its customised Indian Style Stickers as well as DIY (do it yourself) AR emoji that mimic your facial expressions.

The smartphone camera is armed with advance Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip. It is a digital signal processing technology that enables up to 15-frame synthesis with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds, offering up to 30 per cent faster processing compared to most smartphones that achieve this in 5.5 seconds or 7 seconds.

It further filters out image noise, correct the pixels and along with f1.79 wide apertures, half an inch sensor and 1.6 micrometre large pixel size produces a clear, balanced and vivid picture in the lowest of low lighting conditions. The CAMON 15 Pro features a 32MP AI pop-up selfie camera, making the screen completely bezel-less. The camera on the CAMON 15 Pro pops out from the top edge with beautiful sound and light effect every time you want to take a selfie or start a video call. Xiaomi & Realme Postpone Their Upcoming Smartphone Launches in India Due To 21-Day Lockdown.

The feature that is currently available in only higher priced flagship smartphones. The short video feature of CAMON 15 Pro offers a 15s/60s video with AI beauty and wide angle support and enables direct sharing for social media enthusiasts. The CAMON 15's Beautification 3.0 is available with four kinds of built-in beauty effects for face beauty, but also has segment first body beauty effects for perfect shape with AI Body shaping feature.

CAMON 15 Pro and CAMON 15 offers 6GB and 4GB RAM respectively, providing for a stable and highly efficient performance. It also provides a smooth operation for gamers and multi-taskers. They come with internal storages of 128GB and 64GB which are expandable upto 256GB. CAMON 15 series boasts of a 6.6-inch full-view display that makes visuals clear, vivid and colourful.

Overall, the TECNO CAMON 15 series smartphones can be called one of the best-designed smartphones from the company offering impressive low-light photography in the segment. The gradient finish gives a premium look and the display looks immersive. The cameras are impressive and lends a seamless experience. If your smartphone priority is camera and night photography, and you prefer buying it in the offline market, CAMON 15 at Rs 9,999 and CAMON 15 Pro at Rs 14,999 could be a great deal for you.