New Delhi, May 24: Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G in the Indian market. The flagship smartphone comes in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. Now, the company is planning to launch a new Marble Odyssey variant in the country.

The limited edition variant will feature a unique texture (made of 3D microcrystalline rock) on the back. Highlights also include wear-resistant and antibacterial material. It will also come in a unique box. This variant was launched in China as Jupiter Rock Edition in March. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Gets Rendered Revealing Design; Check Expected Specs and Price Details Here.

OnePlus has started teasing the new variant of the OnePlus 11 5G. However, the price is still under wraps. Last week, the company shared the new model with select community members.

"It’s time to embark on a new odyssey. Congratulations to all the shortlisted community members, share your unique stories with OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey," OnePlus said in a tweet. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G, Infinix Note 30 Pro Announced – Check Out All Specs, Features, and Other Details.

It's time to embark on a new odyssey. Congratulations to all the shortlisted community members, share your unique stories with OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey pic.twitter.com/zkQKid70ua — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 16, 2023

"As OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, the brand narrows the gap between art and technology, capturing the essence of individuality and setting a new standard for craftsmanship and innovation in the Indian smartphone market.

Enthusiasts and technology aficionados across India can look forward to owning a device that is as unique as their personality," OnePlus said about the new Marble Odyssey Limited Edition variant.

