New Delhi, January 29: Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition, a new sports bike from Hero Motorcorp, has been teased ahead of its launch in India. The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition is called the altered version of the Hero Karizma XMR 210 model. The Indian two-wheeler brand said the motorcycle would soon launch in India. The early design only hinted at the aggressive looks of Karizma XMR Combat Edition.

Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition is expected to have few mechanical changes compared to the standard variant. In terms of design, the upcoming sports bike will use an identical design pattern to the Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition. The motorcycle also comes with attractive colour options such as Shadow Grey with a matte finish. Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter Now Features Multi-Language Dashboard Support, Starting With Hindi; Check Details.

Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Design Teaser Image Revealed

A ride that embodies the soul of our nation. Hero MotoCorp proudly introduces the all-new Karizma XMR Combat edition. Coming soon.#KarizmaXMR #CombatEdition #RepublicDay #HeroMotoCorp pic.twitter.com/cridfTOgGd — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) January 26, 2025

Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Design, Specifications and Features

Hero MotoCorp showed the design that comes with certain upgrades and hardware changes. The bike comes with 41mm USD forks with a gold finish. This replaced the previous telescopic fork of the standard model. The new combat edition will have a 166 kg total weight increase of 3 kg.

Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition will continue offering the same 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing a maximum of 25 bhp power and 20 Nm of peak torque, clocked at 9,250 rpm and 7,250 rpm, respectively. The engine of the steel trellis-based bike comes mated with a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-clutch assist function. 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Updated Sports Bike Launched in India; Check New Specifications, Features and Price.

Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Price in India (Expected)

When it comes to the price, the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition is expected to be costlier than the standard variant. The price may be set around INR 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), according to several reports. Hero MotoCorp will soon announce the official launch date of the Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition. With its price tag, this bike will compete with Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 models.

