Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Vivo S9 series soon. The smartphone will be introduced as the successor to the Vivo S7 5G that was launched last year. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has shared an offline poster of the upcoming Vivo S9 series poster that reveals its rear design and March 6, 2021 as the launch date of Vivo S9 series. Vivo has not revealed any information about its Vivo S9 series yet. Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 20,999.

Vivo S9 5G (Photo Credits: Digital Chat Station)

In terms of specifications, the revealed poster of Vivo S9 series by the tipster confirms a 44MP selfie shooter. Along with a 44MP main camera, there could also be an 8MP secondary shooter. The rear design of Vivo S9 is similar to that of Vivo S7 5G phone which is equipped with a triple rear camera module. The camera system might comprise of a 64MP main shooter.

Vivo S9 is likely to come with a Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset was also spotted on Google Play Console and China's 3C certification platform with a model number V2072A. The upcoming 5G phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset with 12GB of RAM and could run on Android 11 operating system.

