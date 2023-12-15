New Delhi, December 15: Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro were launched in China on December 14. Vivo is gearing up to launch its S18 series of smartphones, Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro, in India soon. Amid this launch and excitement, Vivo has partnered with Elliptic Labs to introduce its innovative AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, INNER BEAUTY, in the latest Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro smartphones.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the integration of advanced AI-driven sensor technology in consumer electronics. The incorporation of the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor “INNER BEAUTY” on Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro smartphones is another step forward for the company's legacy. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Announced To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Camera, Battery, Processor and Other Specifications Here.

Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro smartphones are launched in China and will soon launch in India. These smartphones are powered by leading chipsets from Elliptic Labs partners Qualcomm and MediaTek. Specifically, the Vivo S18 is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, while the Vivo S18 Pro is driven by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 +.

Elliptic Labs, a global leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has seen its cutting-edge technology deployed in over 500 million devices worldwide. The company's software platform holds artificial intelligence to provide a range of detection capabilities, including intuitive 3D gestures, proximity, breathing, and heartbeat detection.

According to a report of Business Wire, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor "INNER BEAUTY" is a software-only solution that offers robust proximity detection without the need for dedicated hardware sensors. This reduces device costs and eliminates sourcing risks. Gemini AI, Google’s Most Capable and Flexible Model, Now Publicly Available on Google Cloud’s End-to-End AI Platform Vertex AI.

Specifically, Vivo has incorporated this technology into its latest Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro smartphones. It is expected that the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor "INNER BEAUTY" in the Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro can provide robust proximity sensing during calls and other use cases. The integration of this innovative software solution highlights Vivo's commitment to developing smarter smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).