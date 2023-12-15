Google's most capable and flexible Gemini AI is now available in Vertex AI, the company's end-to-end platform for tools, data applications, and more. A week ago, Google announced its new Gemini AI in three versions - Nano, Ultra, and Pro. On December 15, Google Cloud announced that the Gemini Pro is publicly available on the Vertex AI platform. According to the post by Google Cloud, Vertex AI would make it possible to deploy Gemini and empower developers to build "new differentiated applications" for processing information to access text, images, videos, and codes. Gemini Pro is also available on Google AI Studio. The tech giant plans to make Gemini Ultra available to select customers, developers, and partners for early experiments and feedback. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Unveiled: Check Details About Processor, Display, and Other Specifications Here.

Gemini Now Available on Vertex AI:

