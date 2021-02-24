Vivo V20 SE Price has been reportedly slashed in India by Rs 1,000. The price cut has been introduced by the company after four months of the launch of Vivo V20 SE. The smartphone was introduced as a watered-down version of Vivo V20 and now costs Rs 19,990. The phone was launched in India at Rs 20,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The price cut is effective for both offline and online channels, but is yet to reflect on Flipkart and Amazon India. Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 20,999.

In terms of specifications, the handset sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Your favorite #vivoV20SE in Aquamarine Green & Gravity Black is now easy to own at just Rs.19,990. To add more delight, you can also win cashback worth Rs.2000 when you shop with @HDFC_Bank. pic.twitter.com/0JjOSO8rxU — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 24, 2021

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone comes in two shades- Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo V20 SE comes packed with a 4,100mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based FunTouch operating system.

