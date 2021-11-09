Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the V23e handset in Vietnam. The device has been launched as the successor to the V21e 5G phone, which was launched in India earlier this year. The company has also reportedly listed its upcoming V-Series smartphones on the Vivo Vietnam website. Vivo V21 Neon Spark Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 29,990.

Vivo V23e (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo V23e features a 6.44-inch FHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device comes packed with a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone can be charged up to 69 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Type-C charging port, BEIDOU, GALILEO, GLONASS and GPS. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V23e is priced at VND 8,490,000 (approximately Rs 27,900) and will be made available in two shades - Sunshine Coast (Blue Rose) and Moonlight Shadow (Black).

