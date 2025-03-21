New Delhi, March 21: Vivo Y19e is launched in India with a new set of features at an affordable price. The Y19e features a large battery for long-lasting power for your daily tasks. The Vivo Y19e is equipped with military-grade shock resistance to enhance its durability. Additionally, it features an AI camera to improve the photography experience.

The Vivo Y19e is available in two colour options. It includes Titanium Silver and Majestic Green. The smartphone has dimensions of 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19 mm and it weighs at 199 gm. The Vivo Y19e price in India with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is set at INR 7,999. OPPO F29 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OPPO F29 Series 5G Launched in India.

Vivo Y19e Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y19e is powered by the Unisoc T7225 chipset. The smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 × 720. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access to the device. The Y19e delivers a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Vivo Y19e camera setup comes a 13MP main sensor and a 0.08MP secondary camera. The rear camera is equipped with a flash and offers various shooting modes, which include Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro, Pano, and Documents. It has a 5MP front camera and camera also supports multiple modes such as Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, and Live Photo. OPPO F29 Pro 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India From OPPO F29 Series 5G.

The Vivo Y19e is equipped with several AI features to enhance the photography experience. These include AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents, which can help users capture and edit images. It runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The smartphone has a 5,500 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

