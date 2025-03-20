New Delhi, March 20: OPPO F29 Pro 5G has been launched today in India. The smartphone is a part of the OPPO F29 series 5G. It is equipped with a MediaTek processor and a large battery, along with several other advanced features. Alongside the OPPO F29 Pro 5G, the series also includes the OPPO F29 5G, which has also made its debut in India. Both smartphones arrive with advanced specifications and features to enhance its user experience.

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G comes in the mid-range smartphone category. It is available in two colour options, which include Marble White and Granite Black. The smartphone has a sleek design and also emphasises its build quality. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G focuses on durability and is equipped with a 360-degree damage-proof Armour body. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features Revealed.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, as well as 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. It comes with Hunter Antenna Architecture to enhance the connectivity. The smartphone comes with an underwater photography feature to provide a unique experience for its customers.

The rear camera setup of the smartphone features multiple lenses, which include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP front camera. The device features a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 80W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone is designed to be durable and resistant to dust and water, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Google Pixel 9a Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Google.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G Price in India

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 27,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a variant option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is priced at INR 29,000. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at INR 31,999. The sale of the smartphone will begin on April 1, 2025. You can visit the official website and Amazon to pre-order the smartphone from today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).