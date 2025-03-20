New Delhi, March 20: OPPO F29 5G is launched today in India. The F29 5G comes with advanced specifications to enhance the user experience. There are a lot of features included in the smartphone from OPPO F29 series 5G. It includes a Snapdragon processor, a large battery, and more. Also, as part of the F29 series, the OPPO F29 Pro 5G smartphone has been launched in India.

The OPPO F29 5G features a 360-degree Armour Body for protection. It has a sleek design, and users can choose from a variety of colour options. The smartphone has Solid Purple and Glacier Blue colour options for personal preferences. Additionally, the smartphone comes in multiple storage variants for flexibility. OPPO F29 Pro 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India From OPPO F29 Series 5G.

OPPO F29 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO F29 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It offers multiple storage options, which include 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage for different user needs. It features a 6.7-inch display and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone has the capability for underwater photography, which will allow its customers to go through different experiences. The rear camera setup of the smartphone includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP lens. The F29 5G has a 16MP front camera.

The OPPO F29 5G comes equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which supports 45W SuperVOOC charging capability. Additionally, the OPPO F29 5G integrates Hunter Antenna Architecture for improved connectivity. It includes IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features Revealed.

OPPO F29 5G Price in India

The OPPO F29 5G price in India begins at INR 23,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, there is another variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is priced at INR 25,999. The F29 5G sale begins on March 27, 2025. The pre-order of OPPO F29 5G begins today, and interested customers can pre-book the smartphone by visiting Amazon and the official website.

