Vivo Y30 Smartphone With Quad Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

Vivo Y30 (Photo Credits: Vivo Twitter)

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone brand added a new handset to its Y series by launching the all-new Y30 smartphone. The smartphone has been launched for the Malaysian market and the same has been listed on the online store. The main underlines of the smartphone are quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, a hole-punch display, and much more. The punch-hole design on the Vivo Y30 is referred to as the 'Ultra O Screen'. The smartphone gets a price tag of MYR 899 which is around Rs 16,000. Moreover, the company is offering the handset in a single storage configuration - 4GB RAM + 128GB. Vivo Launches a Smart Retail System That Lets Users Buy Smartphones Offline Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Vivo Y30 will be available for sale purchases from May 9 onwards. It comes in two color options - Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White. Notably, the company hasn't revealed any details about the global launch or the smartphone hitting the Indian shores. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y30 comes with a 6.47-inch HD+ display with Ultra O Screen design featuring a resolution of 720×1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo Y50 Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras & 5,000 mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Specifications.

Coming to the camera department, the handset sports an 8MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole design. At the back, the handset sports a quad-camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. For security, the company has added a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery and it runs on the Android 10 based on Funtouch OS out-of-the-box. For connectivity, the phone gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB 2.0.