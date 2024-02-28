New Delhi, February 28: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday announced to roll out a “search by date” feature for individual and group chats on Android devices. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel. Now, searching your WhatsApp chats is now even easier with the search by date function. “Now you can simply choose a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards,” the company said. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Feature for iOS Users To Send Original Quality Media As File

Search by date is rolling out now on Android devices, and is already available on iOS, Mac desktop and WhatsApp Web. “Simply click into any chat, tap the contact or group name at the top, and click ‘Search’ to choose which date you’d like to skip to,” WhatsApp said. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Option To Allow Users To Share Channel Posts As Status on App; Know More Details

WhatsApp last week announced support for new text formatting options such as bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new 'favourite contacts filter' feature, allowing users to prioritise their conversations and offer greater control and efficiency in the messaging experience.

