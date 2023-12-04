Mumbai, December 4: Meta-owned WhatsApp has officially announced a new update called iOS 23.24.73, which rolled out a new feature to send original photos and videos as a file. WhatsApp's new feature will help the users retain the original quality of the media while sending them to the other users. The new WhatsApp recently announced new features for WhatsApp users, like a Chat Lock shortcut and WhatsApp username for Android users, and more will be rolled out soon.

With continuous improvement, the Meta-owned platform ensures that users get the best experience on the app and website. The "send as a document" feature was available to limited users, but now it will be available for all iOS users in the announced update. WhatsApp will likely launch another feature soon that will help in enhancing the experience with voice chats. Telegram New Feature: Encrypted Messaging Platform Announces 11 New Features to Boost Messaging.

WhatsApp New Features Coming Soon:

According to the WABetaInfo post, WhatsApp's new feature update will help users start voice chats without ringing everyone in large groups. Besides this, the post said that the platform will also roll out new chat bubbles to help users check the details about the "missed, ongoing, and completed calls". The users will be able to react to the status with their created avatar. X May Go Bankrupt Under Elon Musk If Advertisers Keep Fleeing, Says Report.

The new WhatsApp feature called "send as a document" allows users to send photos and videos without compressing or losing the original quality to other users. In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will roll out new features for the users to enhance their overall experience using the platform. To get the new feature, iOS users must keep checking the latest update on the App Store. The iOS users can also update the TestFlight app to get the latest features in future in case they don’t have them after installing this update.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).