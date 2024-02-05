Mumbai, February 5: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been regularly updating its smartphone application and web client to offer the best chat services to customers. Recently, WhatsApp was reportedly developing a feature allowing users to select their favourite contacts for more convenient calls. Now, the platform rolled out a new option allowing users to share channel posts as "Status" in the app.

According to the report by Android Police, the new WhatsApp feature will be available on iOS, Android and WhatsApp desktop versions. The report said the new feature will be rolled out for the WhatsApp Web later. However, in the future, the company may also roll out this feature for the Web client. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on ‘Favourite Contacts’ Feature To Quickly Place Calls.

As per the report, the Meta-owned instant chat application announced four new channel-related last month, and some of them were being tested through the beta versions. WhatsApp also reportedly had been working on letting people share channel posts through status updates for a while. The report said that the company rolled out the "simple sharing" functionality to the users.

According to many reports, the company posted about its WhatsApp Channel feature on Friday; however, the option to share channel updates was already available on the platform. The reports said the new functionality allows the users to post them as status and boost the channel's reach. The reports said that it would also enhance the visibility of their posts. Paytm Denies on Selling Its 'Wallet Business Speculation' Amid RBI Ban on Payments Bank.

The Android Authority report mentioned that the new feature is available across WhatsApp's iOS and Android versions except web version. With the help of this new WhatsApp option, users can share their channel posts on their status page and with individual contacts or groups simultaneously. The report said that currently, the users could only share the channel posts with groups or contacts using the WhatsApp Web stable version; however, this may change sooner.

