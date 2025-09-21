New Delhi, September 21: WhatsApp is rumoured to offer a new feature that could make it easier for its users to connect across Meta platforms. As per reports, the messaging app is working on a feature that will allow users to add their Facebook profile links within the app. The option is expected to roll out soon for Android users in an upcoming update.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will give its users the opportunity to add their Facebook profile links within the chat info screen. The discovery came after the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.26.12 on the Google Play Store. The feature is expected to roll out in a future update. The development from the Meta-owned platform is said to be the first step in a wider plan to integrate more social media platforms into the app.

Once launched, users will be able to display a Facebook icon alongside their profile link on WhatsApp. In addition to connecting Instagram accounts, users may soon have the option to showcase their Facebook profiles to contacts who visit their WhatsApp profile. The new feature is expected to help users who want to make their social media presence more visible to their WhatsApp contacts with chosen privacy settings.

Similar to Instagram, adding a Facebook profile link is said to be an optional choice of users. Those who do not wish to share their Facebook account can skip without impacting their WhatsApp experience. Linking a Facebook profile will create a verified connection between a user's WhatsApp and Facebook accounts to enhance transparency and help contacts to identify authentic profiles.

Verification of Facebook profile links is handled through the Accounts Centre, which ensures the account belongs to the user. Once verified, a Facebook icon appears alongside the profile link to indicate authenticity and reduce the risk of impersonation. Verification is also optional for Facebook links. Users may leave their link unverified, which will show a generic icon along with the full URL, similar to unverified Instagram links.

