New Delhi, June 8: WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature for Android beta users for allowing them to choose the quality of photos and videos they download automatically. The update is designed to give its users control over their data usage and phone storage by allowing them to select between standard and high-definition (HD) quality for media downloads.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to select beta testers on Android. It allows users to decide the quality of downloaded photos and videos automatically based on their preferences. The update is part of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.11, which aims to give its users more control over their media downloads. By selecting either standard or HD quality, users can control the quality of media that is automatically downloaded. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Photo and Video Message Animation’ Feature to Android Beta Testers, Coming to Final Users Soon; Check Details.

As per reports, WhatsApp has started using a new method for sharing high-quality photos and videos. Now, when someone choose to send media in HD quality, their device creates two copies of the same file, one in standard quality and the other in high definition. As WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, it cannot change or reduce the file size on its own servers. To work around this, the app uploads both versions of the file. The person receiving the media then gets to download the version that matches their download settings. WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Apple iPhone Models and Android Devices From Today; Check List of Affected Smartphones.

WhatsApp has added a new setting that lets users to choose how media files are automatically downloaded. There are now two quality options available, which are standard quality and HD quality. If a user pick standard quality, the app will compress the photos and videos to make them smaller in size. If a user goes with HD quality, the media will keep more of its original detail, but it will take up more space and use more data during the download.

