Mumbai, June 4: WhatsApp offers users various features beyond simple text messaging. WhatsApp users get audio calls, video calls, group and channel creation and the benefits of Meta AI. Now, the Meta-owned platform is working on a new feature called "photo and video message animation," which is set to roll out soon for all users. The new WhatsApp feature has been released for Android beta users.

The new feature is available to access via the Android 2.25.18.5 beta update and by those who enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program. Using this new WhatsApp feature, the users can animate by sending photos and video messages to others. Since it is currently available to only developers (beta testers), it will be rolled out to all the users in the coming weeks. OpenAI GPT 4o Audio Preview, OpenAI GPT 4o Realtime Preview Models in Works, Likely to Launch Soon With Native Audio Support: Report.

With this new feature, WhatsApp will allow users to get a smooth animation effect when they send messages, making interactions with the app and conversations more dynamic and fluid, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report mentioned that the animation will be triggered when the last message is near the chat bar. A new bubble will emerge and settle naturally into the conversation.

WhatsApp users will see an animation when they send a message using the drawing editor. As the image or video is sent, it smoothly detaches and moves toward the chat, visually guiding the media into the conversation thread with enhanced visual effects. WABetaInfo said once the image or video reached the message area, it would smoothly face into chat buddle. It said, "The transition effect mimics a real-world gesture, offering a sense of continuity between composing and sending media." Anthropic Launches ‘Research and Integration’ Features for Claude Pro Users, Allows Web Search and App Connectivity.

WhatsApp is actively testing new animation styles and transitions to make messaging more interactive and visually engaging. These updates aim to modernize the app’s interface with subtle yet meaningful improvements, with more refinements expected as beta testing expands.

