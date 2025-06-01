New Delhi, June 1: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, has reportedly ended support for a number of older smartphone models starting from June 1, 2025 (today). The move is said to be a part of the app’s regular update cycle. It was originally planned for May 5, 2025, but was reportedly delayed by a few weeks to give users more time to make necessary changes.

The latest WhatsApp update has made the app no longer work on several older smartphones, some of which were released nearly a decade ago. The change affected a number of models from Apple and Android devices. It includes Apple iPhone and Android devices that were once popular. Many of these smartphones are now considered outdated, and as a result, they can no longer support the latest version of WhatsApp.

List of iPhones and Android Phones That Will No Longer Support WhatsApp From June 1, 2025

As per a report of Financial Express, WhatsApp’s messaging and calling features will stop working from today on several devices from Apple, Samsung, LG, and Motorola. Here is the list of affected smartphones.

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Sony Xperia Z1

Motorola Razr HD

Moto G (1st Generation)

Moto E 2014

LG G2

WhatsApp now needs iPhones to run on iOS 15.1 or a newer version to keep working properly. However, as per reports, older models like the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE can still be updated to iOS 15.8.4. WhatsApp will continue to work on these iPhones, but only if they have the latest available software installed. All smartphones using Android 5.0 or any earlier version will no longer be supported by WhatsApp.

What Should You Do if Your Phone No Longer Supports WhatsApp?

Once WhatsApp stops supporting your phone, the app will no longer work, and users will not be able to send messages, make calls, or view chats. However, your existing data, such as messages, pictures, videos, and settings, will stay on your phone unless you choose to delete the app or reset your device.

Affected users can keep WhatsApp data safe by backing up everything before switching to a new device. It will help you to restore your chats and media on your new device without losing anything important.

