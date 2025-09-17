New Delhi, September 17: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for iOS users that allows them to create notification reminders for messages. The Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be testing this feature with a limited set of users. The feature is expected to help users keep track of important chats by sending timely reminders and ensuring they don’t miss key messages.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp for iOS 25.25.74 update has been released on the App Store. Following this release, it was found that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to create notification reminders for their messages. As per reports, certain users now have access to a new option within the message actions menu, allowing them to set reminders for individual messages. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Unified Calling System’ for iOS Beta Users To Let Them Manage Audio and Video Calls From Single Menu.

When a reminder is set, WhatsApp reportedly shows a small bell icon on the message to indicate it is active. Users can schedule alerts to revisit a message at a chosen time. As per reports, there are preset options like two hours, eight hours, or one day for quick reminders. Additionally, a customisable option is said to be available, which lets users to pick the exact date and time.

As per reports, the processing happens entirely on the device to ensure full privacy. It allows users to manage and organise their messages without any external access or visibility. When the reminder triggers, users get a notification showing the complete message, any media attachments, and the chat where it was sent. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Tests ‘Threaded Message Replies’ for Organised Group Chats; Currently Available iOS Beta Users.

All reminders are reportedly handled on the device, ensuring that neither other chat participants nor WhatsApp can view the reminder’s content. As per reports, after a reminder notification is delivered, it is automatically removed from WhatsApp. The implementation keeps the chat interface clean, so that users can see reminders that are still active.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

