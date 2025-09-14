Mumbai, September 14: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new 'threaded message replies' beta feature to help users engage in more organised group conversations. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out the 'verified Instagram profile link' feature for iOS beta testers, and now users get the new feature designed for busy group chats. Both features are currently in development, but will soon be available to end users.

WhatsApp is a platform used by billions of people for daily conversations, used for both personal and professional purposes. The upcoming 'threaded message replies' feature will help users follow replies more intuitively in group chats where many topics are discussed. Sometimes it is difficult for users to track the replies and the original topic. Grok 4 Fast Launched by Elon Musk’s xAI for Early Access to Premium Users, Reportedly Offers 10x Faster Responses Compared to Standard Model.

WhatsApp Tests 'Threaded Message Replies' Feature: Here's What It Brings

WhatsApp's new 'threaded message replies' feature groups all the replies to a specific message, making a dedicated thread. Currently, users have to find the original chat and connect replies from other users. With frequent messages and multiple topics, the process of tracking the original message can be demanding. However, with threaded replies in WhatsApp, users can easily find the original message and the conversation around it.

With this new WhatsApp feature, users can avoid scrolling through messages and instantly find all the relevant replies related to a particular topic. According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp users will be able to see all the conversations over a message in one view. The report said that WhatsApp will roll out this feature as an option for those who prefer tapping on a quoted message to reply. Seedream 4.0: China’s ByteDance Unveils New AI Image Generation Tool To Rival Google’s Gemini Nano Banana; Know Features, Differences and Availability.

Using 'threaded message replies', WhatsApp users can ensure that messages are not misunderstood or lose their meaning. It will boost collaboration within groups and make conversations clearer. This system is better suited for group chats than one-to-one conversations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

