WhatsApp's Advanced Search Feature Now Available on Android & iOS; Here's How You Can Use This New Feature

WhatsApp | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is amongst the most popular social messaging platforms out there. With over 2 billion users across the globe, the social messaging app recently got the highly awaited Dark theme feature for Android and iOS phones, making it more user friendly and popular. Moving on that line, the company has silently introduced a new feature on the platform, which is called advanced search feature. Though the feature is less popular, the new feature will be very effective while making searches across the application. Coronavirus in Maharashtra: WhatsApp Admin Gets Cops' Warning for False COVID-19 Post.

WhatsApp has been adding new features to its application in a bid to make it more user friendly. Apart from the dark mode feature, that was recently rolled out for all the users across Android and iPhone, WhatsApp also updated its search feature on the chat app bringing some advance search features to the platform.

Apart from the basic search filter used for searching texts, WhatsApp's new advanced search feature will allow the users to search for photos, links, audio, documents, GIFs or videos. This new feature can be very helpful for the users, particularly while searching for weblinks.

For example, if the user searches for any particular word on WhatsApp like 'Good Night', the application will filter options including texts, photos, videos and links shared on the app. According to the report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could soon add audio search feature on the platform.

If your smartphone is not showing advanced search feature, then you need to check the version of WhatsApp installed on the device, chances are app is not updated. So, you need to update the app to the latest version through Google Play Store.