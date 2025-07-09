Cupertino, July 9: Sabih Khan has replaced Jeff Williams by becoming new Apple COO (Chief Operating Officer). The Indian-origin executive will handle the operations of the trillion-dollar tech giant amid iPhone sales decline and issues with the US government over tariffs. Jeff Williams stepped down from his role after 27 years working with the company. Sabih Khan (59) has been appointed to lead the company's operations at Apple due to his talent and skills.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain". Cook said the Indian-origin Sabih Khan helped the company pioneer technologies in advanced manufacturing and oversee its footprint in the United States. Tim Cook praised Sabih by saying that he advanced Apple's efforts in environmental sustainability and helped reduce the company's carbon footprint by 60%. "He will make an exceptional operating officer", said Apple CEO. Sabih Khan Appointed As Apple Chief Operating Officer As Jeff Williams Steps Down From His Role This Month Amid Slowed iPhone Sales and Tariff Issues.

Who is Sabih Khan? His Skills, History with Apple

Sabih Khan has been with Apple for 30 years. He joined the executive team in 2019 as senior vice president of Operations. Since his appointment six years ago, Khan has handled Apple's global supply chain, ensuring the product quality and overseeing planning. Moreover, Sabih Khan worked on functions like procurements, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfilment. He was responsible for Apple's supplier responsibility programs that protected and educated workers at the company's global manufacturing facilities. Apple said that the team also supported its environmental initiatives by joining hands with suppliers for green manufacturing and conservation of resources to protect the planet. Apple Arcade New Game Announcement: Tech Giant To Add 4 Exclusive Games to Its Cloud-Based Arcade Services on August 7, 2025; Check Details.

Previously, the Indian-origin Sabih Khan worked as an application development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics company in the US. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and completed mechanical engineering from Tufts University. Apple COO Sabih Khan received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

