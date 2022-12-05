Toon Finance Side by Side with Pancake Swap Owned by CZ Binance

Pancakeswap is a decentralized exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. Pancakeswap was one of the first projects to launch on Binance's smart chain and was created by the team behind BakerySwap. Pancakeswap is popular among traders for its low fees, fast transactions, and extensive liquidity.

Pancakeswap is also one of the few exchanges that allows users to trade directly from their wallets. In addition to being a popular trading platform, Pancakeswap is also an important part of the Binance ecosystem.

By providing liquidity and offering low fees, Pancakeswap helps to promote adoption of the Binance smart chain. Pancakeswap is also one of the few projects that has been endorsed by CZ Zhao, the founder of Binance. In the early days of Pancakeswap, CZ Zhao was one of the early investors in the project. Pancakeswap has come a long way since its launch and is now one of the leading decentralized exchanges in the space.

Toon Finance Billboard campaign

The toonie team has already planned another big one guys, they are set to have the billboard that lays right next door to the Twitter Headquarters which means Elon Musk will have his eyes on the new DEX meme coin which he seems to support all day. This is huge for the Toon Finance team and their crew of Toonie Developers. The team currently has 5 other live Static Billboards up across major states in America and some in India as well.

PROBLEMS ARISING FOR PANCAKE SWAP Big Eyes Coin

Pancakeswap, the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is facing some challenges due to a lack of clear direction from the team and some questionable issues that have been surrounding its existence. Pancakeswap was launched in September 2020 and quickly rose to become one of the most popular DEXes on BSC, due in large part to its low fees and unique PancakeSwap liquidity pools.

However, since Pancakeswap's launch, there have been very few updates from the team and no clear roadmap for the future. In addition, there have been a number of questionable issues that have arisen, such as the recent PancakeSwap liquidity crisis and the disappearance of over $1 million worth of PancakeSwap tokens. As a result of these issues, Pancakeswap is facing increased scrutiny from both users and regulators. While Pancakeswap has remained popular so far, it remains to be seen how long it can continue to thrive without more transparency and communication from the team.

Big Eyes coin is the new cat like meme coin that has zero utility whatsoever. They also announced to their community that they will only be applying 20% to LP. This is not good for the now old cat coin. Toon Finance on the other hand seems to be a promising project with tons of pancakeswap like features.

PANCAKESWAP USERS PARTICIPATING IN TOON FINANCE PRESALE

Pancakeswap has been in the news a lot recently, and not for good reasons. First, they were accused of being too secretive with their dealings, and now users are flocking to other DEXes like Toon Finance. Pancakeswap is currently the number one decentralized exchange on Binance, but it looks like that could change soon. CZ Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has even said that Pancakeswap is a great project but that they need to be more transparent if they want to stay in the top spot. It's still early days for Toon Finance, but it seems like they're already off to a great start. Let's see how Pancakeswap responds to this challenge.

TOON FINANCE: THE NEW DeFi ON THE BLOCK

Toon Finance's successful Stage 1 presale has garnered a lot of attention in the crypto space. They are a fairly new project but their team consists of battle tested developers that are focused mainly in building the most robust decentralized platform in this space. Their lack of "experience" is simply offset by their eagle-eyed focus in revolutionizing DeFi from its roots to create a one stop shop for everyone with a user friendly approach through their DApp.

What is Toon Finance?

Toon Finance is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that is focused on providing users with a one stop shop for all of their financial needs. Their goal is to create a user-friendly platform that will be accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of experience. To do this, they are building a robust decentralized application (DApp) that will be the foundation of their platform.

What makes Toon Finance different?

There are many DeFi platforms out there, so what makes Toon Finance different? For one, they are focused on creating a user-friendly platform that will be accessible to everyone. Secondly, they are building a robust decentralized application (DApp) that will be the foundation of their platform. And lastly, they have a team of experienced developers who are committed to building the most robust decentralized platform in this space.

Why you should pay attention to Toon Finance

If you are looking for a new DeFi platform to keep an eye on, then you should definitely pay attention to Toon Finance. They are focused on creating a user-friendly platform that will be accessible to everyone and they have a team of experienced developers who are committed to building the most robust decentralized platform in this space. So, make sure to keep an eye out for them!

PANCAKESWAP HAS SEEN BETTER DAYS – TIME TO INVEST IN TOON FINANCE?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the hottest trends in crypto over the past year, with a wide variety of projects springing up to offer alternatives to traditional financial products and services. One of the most popular DeFi protocols has been PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. However, PancakeSwap has seen its fair share of controversy recently, with many users accusing the project of centralization and calling for an alternative. Enter Toon Finance, a new DeFi protocol that promises to be fully decentralized and to offer a wide range of features. But is Toon Finance a viable alternative to PancakeSwap? Let's take a look.

Toon Finance vs. PancakeSwap

Toon Finance and PancakeSwap are both decentralized exchanges. However, there are some key differences between the two protocols. First and foremost, Toon Finance is designed to be fully decentralized, while PancakeSwap is not. This means that Toon Finance does not have a centralized team or Foundation controlling the project, while PancakeSwap does. This could be seen as an advantage or disadvantage depending on your perspective; some people prefer having a centralized team in charge, while others prefer the decentralization of Toon Finance.

Another key difference is in the fees charged by each protocol. PancakeSwap charges a 0.2% fee on all trades, while Toon Finance has promised to be cheaper, faster and cost effective giving it an over all value for your money.

Finally, Toon Finance offers a wider range of features than PancakeSwap. In addition to being a decentralized exchange, Toon Finance also offers P2E, NFTs and their very own staking platform. This gives users more options when it comes to earning yield on their assets, as well as more ways to use the TFT token itself.

So, should you invest in Toon Finance? That depends on your individual circumstances and investment goals. However, if you're looking for an alternative to PancakeSwap that is fully decentralized and offers more features, then Toon Finance may be worth considering.