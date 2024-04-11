New Delhi, April 11: Elon Musk Run X is facing an outage now in India. The widely-used microblogging platform, previously known as Twitter and now Elon Musk's X, encountered a major outage on a Thursday morning, starting from around 10:41 AM in India.

As per a report of Abp Live, Elon Musk's microblogging platform X faces an outage in India. This event is just one of many disruptions that have affected the service this year. Elon Musk Says We Were Asked To Suspend X Accounts of Sitting Brazilian Politicians and Journalists.

As a result of the outage, X users were unable to access tweets, posts, or any type of media content on the platform. Users attempting to access their feeds were met with error messages instead of the usual flurry of tweets, posts and media, causing frustration and confusion.

Recently, Meta platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp also became subject to global outage. These incidents specifically affected the ability to upload images and other media. The pattern of these outages raises questions about the infrastructure supporting the vast online networks. Elon Musk Announces X Algorithm Update, Likely To Push Quality Content Over Clickbait.

In these outage times, one thing is clear: the stability of these platforms is critical to our interconnected world and these outages result in insignificant disruption.

