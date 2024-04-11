Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on April 11 confirmed an upcoming algorithm update for the microblogging platform X, sparking excitement among its user base. In a post shared on X, Elon Musk said, "X algorithm update coming soon with more bangers and less clickbait!" This news comes as good news for X users tired of sifting through misleading headlines in search of genuine content. Musk’s announcement hints at a shift towards more substantial and engaging posts by addressing long-standing user complaints. An X user also appreciated the X team and Elon Musk for making X the most grooviest app ever! The X algorithm update is expected to enhance the user experience by promoting quality content over clickbait. Elon Musk Gets Support From Brazilian House Committee Amid Ongoing Stand-Off With Judiciary Over Blocking Some X Accounts.

Elon Musk Announces X Algorithm Update

𝕏 algorithm update coming soon with more bangers and less clickbait! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2024

