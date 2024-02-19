New Delhi, February 19: Xiaomi is gearing up for an event for its most anticipated smartphone from the Xiaomi 14 series, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Xiaomi 14 series is rumoured to come with Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra models. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are expected to be revealed on February 25 at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera details have been officially confirmed. The global unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled for February 25, while Xiaomi might do a dedicated launch event in China on February 22. The premium flagship smartphone from Xiaomi is rumoured to be available in two colour options: Black and White. OPPO F25 Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Camera and Other Specifications Details

As per reports, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to come equipped with a camera system that might include a 50MP LYT-900 primary camera. The LYT-900 sensor might be the second-generation one-inch Sony sensor, following the Sony IMX989 used in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. This main camera is expected to boast various aperture settings ranging from f/1.63 to f/4.0. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra might feature a 50MP IMX858 telephoto camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 75mm focal length and 3.2x optical zoom.

Additionally, there might be another 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera that might provide an f/2.5 aperture, 120mm focal length, and 5x optical zoom. The smartphone will likely feature a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The information on the ultra-wide lens details is yet to be confirmed by the company. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to have a 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro photography capabilities seen in its previous model. Vivo V30 Pro Receives NBTC Certification, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumoured to include a 6.73-inch AMOLED 2K 120Hz display. The smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra might come with a 5,300mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 with HyperOS.

