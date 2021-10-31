Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India this April and went on sale starting July 7. Now as per a report, Xiaomi will no longer continue to sell the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in the Indian market. The handset was the most interesting and expensive handset from Xiaomi in India. The reason behind this decision is that the company had to import the smartphone from China, due to which it had to bear several expenses and import duties as the device was not manufactured in India. Chinese Brand Xiaomi Becomes World’s Number 2 Smartphone Maker Overtaking Apple in Second Quarter of 2021: Research.

Xiaomi India is yet to make an announcement about this decision. It is rumoured that the global chip shortage could also be one of the reasons for very limited stock linked to this smartphone which led to problems in importing the device from China to India. The report also mentions that the company is also planning to launch a new smartphone next year, which will succeed the Mi 11 Ultra.

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 Ultra featured a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset also came with a 1.1-inch secondary rear AMOLED display with a resolution of 126x294 pixels. It was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM, was fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W fast charging facility. For optics, it had a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter with up to 5x optical zoom.

