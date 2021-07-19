Xiaomi will announce the prices of the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. It will be the first handset under the Redmi Note series from the Chinese brand, which will feature 5G connectivity. It's worth noting that the handset will be the latest addition in the Note 10 series, which also includes Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. Do note, the handset was recently launched in the Russian market. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G Smartphone’s Price Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch.

The Chinese phone brand has been teasing the handset for quite some time. The company has confirmed that it will come with Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP triple camera, 90Hz refresh rate and 5000 mAh battery. The launch event of the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be streamed online via official YouTube channel and Mi.com. The launch event will commence at 12 pm IST.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10T is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset is likely to be paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Join us as in solving the mystery of #FastAndFuturistic #RedmiNote10T5G with: ☑️Dual 5G SIM support ⚡Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor 🔥90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Gear up to experience the FUTURE @12 Noon on 20.07.21.📲 👀➡Twitter for a special giveaway! https://t.co/ccr5futzIf — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2021

For photography, there will be a triple rear camera module. The setup will consist of a 48MP shooter which will be assisted by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is also expected to get an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and will run on Android 11 with MIUI on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).