OpenAI released two new features for the users and developers. The ChatGPT developer rolled out a lightweight version of memory improvements for free users. The Sam Altman-run company said, "In addition to existing saved memories, ChatGPT now references your recent conversations to provide more personalized responses." Further, OpenAI announced that it would be rolling out a few updates to Codex. The company said that it would be available to ChatGPT users who have increased usage limit for a limited time. OpenAI Announces Next Phase of Its Global ‘AI for Impact Accelerator Programme’ in India.

OpenAI Released ChatGPT Memory Feature Improvements

We’re starting to roll out a lightweight version of memory improvements to Free users. In addition to existing saved memories, ChatGPT now references your recent conversations to provide more personalized responses. https://t.co/RZFYUC9JAT https://t.co/O8lubCBNZO — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 3, 2025

OpenAI Codex Updated Version Rolled Out for ChatGPT Plus Users

We’re rolling out a few updates to Codex today: 1. Codex is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus users today. It includes generous usage limits for a limited time, but during periods of high demand, we might set rate limits for Plus users so that Codex remains widely available. — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)