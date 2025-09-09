A video surfaced on social media showing Kentucky nurse Misty Combs performing CPR on a raccoon that had passed out inside a distillery dumpster in Whitesburg. The animal had reportedly consumed fermented peaches dumped by Kentucky Mist Moonshine, leaving it drunk and unresponsive. Combs, who works at the nearby Letcher County Health Department, rescued two baby raccoons from the bin before realising one had stopped breathing. With onlookers assuming it was dead, she pulled it out and immediately began chest compressions, captured in a now-viral clip. After tense moments, the raccoon revived and later received fluids from a veterinarian. Wildlife officials eventually released it back into the wild after recovery. Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline, Real or AI-Generated? Here’s Truth About Viral TikTok Video ‘Capturing’ Rabbits, Deer, Bear and Other Animals Hoping on Trampoline by Night Camera.

Nurse Performs CPR on Drunk Raccoon in Kentucky

NEW: Kentucky nurse Misty Combs performs CPR on a drunk raccoon. "Our health department is right beside Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery..." Combs said, explaining how a raccoon was trying to get her two babies, who were stuck in a dumpster. "I just started doing CPR on… pic.twitter.com/x4YcZAz8N5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2025

