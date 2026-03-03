Mumbai, March 3: A new development has emerged in the Misty Roberts rape trial with a newly presented text messages forming a central part of the prosecution’s case. It must be recalled that Misty Roberts, former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, is on trial over allegations that she engaged in s*xual conduct with a 16-year-old boy during a 2024 pool party at her home in the United States.

After the allegations surfaced in 2024, Misty Roberts resigned from her post as mayor of DeRidder shortly before she was arrested. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges including third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. The trial began in late February 2026 following several delays and a previous mistrial. As of early March, proceedings are ongoing and no verdict has been reached. Misty Roberts Rape Trial: Former DeRidder Mayor Engages in S*x Act With Drunk 16-Year-Old Boy, Orders ‘Morning After Pill’ on DoorDash.

Message Exchanged Between Misty Roberts and the Victim's Mother

Text Messages Presented as Key Evidence in Misty Roberts Rape Trial

Prosecutors have introduced a series of text exchanges between Roberts and the teenager's mother, sent shortly after the alleged encounter. In one exchange read in court, the victim's mother asked Roberts whether protection had been used and whether she was on birth control. Roberts replied that she was on birth control and stated that "it also didn’t reach that point in those few minutes to have that concern".

The prosecution alleged that Roberts later shared a screenshot of that conversation in a group chat with friends. Some participants in the chat reportedly suggested she obtain emergency contraception as a precaution. It is also reported that a DoorDash driver testified that he delivered emergency contraceptive medication to Roberts' home following the party.

Allegations From Misty Roberts' Pool Party

The charges stem from a pool party hosted at Roberts’ home in 2024. The 16-year-old boy was described in court as a friend of Roberts' son. Witnesses, including Roberts' son and daughter, testified that they observed Roberts and the teenager in what investigators described as compromising positions. According to court testimony, Roberts’ son photographed the scene and later sent messages expressing distress about what he had seen.

Prosecutors also presented what they described as a "lewd" photograph taken that night. Additional allegations include that alcohol was provided to minors at the gathering. Further text messages shown in court included apologies Roberts allegedly sent to a juvenile witness and statements expressing concern about the situation escalating. Misty Roberts Rape Trial: Former DeRidder Mayor’s Son Says He Caught His Mother Having S*x With Boy at Pool Party.

Testimony From Family and Others

The trial has included testimony from family members, friends and Roberts’ ex-husband. According to court proceedings, her ex-husband testified that she admitted to the conduct in question. Defense attorneys have challenged the credibility of several witnesses and argued that aspects of the prosecution’s case rely on inconsistent accounts and rumour. Roberts continues to maintain her innocence.

Community Impact o Misty Roberts Rape Trial

The case has drawn significant attention in the small city of DeRidder in Louisiana which has a population of roughly 9,800 residents. It is also learned that Roberts; resignation in 2024 marked a sudden leadership change for the community. The trial in Misty Roberts rape case is expected to continue in the coming days as both sides present additional evidence and testimony.

