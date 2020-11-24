Kabul, November 24: At least 14 people were killed in Afghanistan in two separate bomb blasts on Tuesday. The explosions rocked Afghanistan's Bamiyan province. According to reports, over 40 people also sustained injuries in the blasts. Afghanistan: Several Rockets Hit Kabul, 1 Dead, 3 Injured.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The twin explosions hit a market place of the district. A provincial government spokesman confirmed it to Xinhua News. Till now, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. More details are still awaited.

The bomb blasts rocked Bamiyan district, almost hours after six Taliban terrorists were killed and four others wounded in strikes by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) n a remote area in the country's northern Balkh province. The Taliban camp used as a control and command centre was destroyed by AAF.

