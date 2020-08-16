Kabul, Aug 16: At least 21 Taliban militants were killed and seven others injured in clashes that erupted in two Afghan provinces, army authorities said on Sunday.

In Badghis province, 12 militants were killed and one injured after an airstrike was launched in support of ground forces in Qarchaghi village of Qadis district, Xinhua news agency quoted the Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps as saying in a statement. Afghanistan: 17 Taliban Terrorists Killed, 11 Injured in Clashes With Security Personnel in Faryab Province.

In the eastern Ghazni province, nine Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded when security forces attacked their position in Chahar Dewar locality of Andar district.

The targeted militants were preparing to attack security checkpoints in the region.

The national security forces continued in cleanup operations across Afghanistan since early this year as daily violence and clashes have been continuing in the war-torn country. The Taliban group is yet to make comments on the report.

