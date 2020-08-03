Nangarhar, August 3: At least 29 people were killed, while 50 others were wounded in a terrorist attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. According to reports, at least 20 Islamic State (IS) terrorists attacked a prison in Jalalabad on Sunday. Three attackers were among the deceased. The gunfight went on for more than 18 hours.

Nangarhar Governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told TOLO news, “At least 29 people were killed, and 50 others were wounded in Nangarhar prison attack that ended after almost 18 hours.” The prison was breached from multiple points with a combination of Suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (SVBIEDs), rocket attacks and ground attackers. Terror Attack in Afghanistan: Gunmen Attack Sikh Religious Gathering in Kabul; 4 Dead.

The IS attackers are wearing suicide vests, the sources said, adding that civilian homes in the vicinity were damaged by grenade and mortars. The attackers also entered residences and executed some civilians. As per local reports, at least 50 prisoners escaped. The attacked is considered as a reaction to the killing of Assadullah Orakzai, Pakistani-origin terrorist who was the IS- Khorasan Head of Intelligence.

