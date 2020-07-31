Afghanistan, July 31: At least nine civilians were killed and 50 others were wounded in Pakistani forces rocket attacks on “residential areas” in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province, on Thursday, according to Afghanistan's TOLO news.

The explosion came on the eve of a ceasefire declared by the Taliban during the festival of Eid. The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack, while the Islamic State has not yet commented, according to a BBC report. Afghanistan: Magnetic Mine Blast Targets Police Vehicle in Kabul; 1 killed, 2 Injured.

The blast took place near the governor's office at a time when people were shopping ahead of the festival. The Taliban and Afghan government have agreed on a three-day ceasefire starting Friday, the first day of Eid.

In another similar incident earlier this week, one person was killed and two others were injured in a magnetic mine blast that targeted a police vehicle in Kabul.

