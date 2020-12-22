Washington, December 22: Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday received the first dose of Moderna's coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during a televised event. Along with Anthony Fauci, US Health Secretary Alex Azar and six healthcare workers from the NIH Clinical Center were administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci has been named Joe Biden's chief medical adviser when the president-elect takes office in January. US Vice President Mike Pence and Wife Karen Receives COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic," Fauci said. Yesterday, Joe Biden received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine during a televised event in his home state of Delaware. Biden was administered the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which requires second dose weeks apart to reach 98 per cent efficacy.

Anthony Fauci Receives Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine:

WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci receives the COVID-19 vaccine shot, saying he has "extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine" https://t.co/OMrSj3lUAj pic.twitter.com/M8dPrccqGU — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 22, 2020

Biden's vaccination followed that of his wife Jill Biden earlier on the same day. The president-elect got inoculated after Fauci strongly recommended that he do so. US Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, together with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, were administered the vaccine last Friday at an on-camera event.

