Washington, March 20: US tech giant Apple Inc on Friday was directed to pay over $300 Million to a firm by a federal jury in Texas over a patent infringement suit. As per reports, Apple has been asked to compensate about $308.5 Million to Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management, as per reports. Apple, Broadcom Ordered to Pay USD 1.1 Bn for Patent Infringement.

Personalized Media Communications LLC had filed a case against tech giant in 2015 and alleged that the iTunes services offered by the Apple Inc has infringed seven of its patents. Following which , Apple has successfully challenged it at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. However an appeals court in March 2020 reversed the decision and the trial began. Blackberry Sues Twitter in US Court, Over Patent Infringement.

However the iPhone maker is not satisfied with the ruling and plans to appeal to higher authorities. "Cases like this, brought by companies that don't make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers," said Apple as reported by Bloomberg here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).