Australia Asks Citizens on Overseas Tours to Return at Earliest, Hints at Imposing Lockdown and Sealing Borders

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Canberra, March 17: The Australian government is considering to seal their borders and impose a general lockdown, according to local media reports. The country has appealed al overseas citizens to return at the earliest. Those planning foreign visits were also warned and instructed to postpone all their travels unless necessitated. PM Modi Keen on 'G20 Link-Up' to Combat Coronavirus, Australia Supports His Efforts, Says Scott Morrison.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Smart Traveller issued a statement on Tuesday, warning the overseas nationals that in the days to come, they may find reduced options to return back to Australia. The advisory warned Australians against any further extension in their foreign visits.

"We advise all Australians to reconsider your need for overseas travel at this time. If you're already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means," said the statement issued on the Smart Traveller website.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 452 in Australia by today, rising exponentially by 300 since Friday, the Health Department said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government, along with all official institutes, are taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The country has so far recorded five deaths due to the disease.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases surged to above 185,000 on Tuesday. The number of fatalities has crossed 6,600-mark. The worst affected is China, the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak, where more than 3,500 have been confirmed dead. Italy is the second-worst hit, with more than 2,100 deaths so far. The number of fatalities in Iran has also neared 1,000-mark.