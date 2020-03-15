PM Modi Keen on 'G20 Link-Up' to Combat Coronavirus, Australia Supports His Efforts, Says Scott Morrison

Australian PM Scott Morrison with India PM Narendra Modi | File Image | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, March 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on a "link-up" of G20 member nations to combat the coronavirus outbreak, said his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Sunday. Morrison, during his press briefing, said Australia is supportive of the initiative undertaken by Modi for a joint global strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi at SAARC Video-Meet on Coronavirus: 'Don't Underestimate Issue, But Avoid Knee-Jerk Reaction'.

"I am aware that Prime Minister Modi is keen to organise a link-up between all the G20 leaders. I think that's a commendable initiative. Australia obviously supports that," Australian PM Scott Morrison said on Sunday. His remarks came in the backdrop of Modi's telephonic conversations with him, UK PM Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

Update by ANI

Modi also led the initiative to convene a meeting of SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) leaders today, to formulate a joint regional strategy to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. In the video conference with SAARC leaders, the Indian PM stressed on not resorting to "knee-jerk measures" in wake of the health crisis.

"As we all know, COVID-19 has recently been classified by W.H.O. as a pandemic. ​So far, our region has listed fewer than 150 cases. ​But we need to remain vigilant," he said. Modi listed the spree of steps taken by India in combating the spread of coronavirus. "As we prepare to face this challenge, let me briefly share India’s experience of combating the spread of this virus so far. ​'Prepare, but don’t panic' has been our guiding mantra," he said.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 1,52,000-mark, with the number of fatalities crossing over 5,500. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Europe as the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, as maximum cases are now being reported from the continent instead of Southeast Asia -- where the first set of cluster outbreaks were reported from.