Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday apologised to a former staffer who has alleged she was raped by a senior colleague in parliament. Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Scott Morrison said he was "shattered" by the woman's claims, adding that he had called for a review into parliament's environment and culture.

"That should not have happened, and I do apologise," Morrison was quoted as saying. "I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible," he added. According to the woman, she had been raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by an older colleague who also worked for Morrison's ruling Liberal party. Many Australians Urge PM to Rebuke MP for COVID Disinformation.

Speaking to a local channel, the woman she she did not lodge a formal complaint because she could have lost her job. She also said that she had told senior staff in Reynolds' office about the alleged sexual assault. Reynolds has acknowledged that she had been told of the complaint last year.

Morrison said that he had discussed the allegations with his wife, who had helped him "clarify" his views. "She said to me: 'You have to think about this as a father first. What would you want to happen if it were our girls?'" the Prime Minister told reporters. He also said he has appointed Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet official Stephanie Foster to review the process in dealing with workplace complaints.

According to a BBC report, the former staffer told local media that she had gone out for drinks with a group which included her alleged rapist. She said the attacker offered her lift for her place, but took her to Parliament House.

She said she was drunk and fell asleep in the minister's office. When she woke up, the man sexually assaulting her, she alleged. "I woke up mid-rape essentially," she told Network Ten. "I started crying... I told him to stop." She said the man left immediately after she got up.

