Dhaka, Sep 29: The Bangladesh government's Postal Department has released a commemorative stamp to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 73rd birthday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the commemorative stamp worth Tk 10 during a programme on Monday, reports bdnews24.

The Department said that a commemorative envelope worth Tk 10 and a data card worth Tk 5 along with a special seal were also released to mark the occasion.

The stamps and envelopes went on sale from Monday at the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO. These will later be sold at all the main post offices and GPOs across the country.

"Digital infrastructure is a big tool of Sheikh Hasina's struggle to establish a digital Bangladesh," bdnews24 quoted Jabbar as saying.

Describing the 'Digital Bangladesh' initiative as a milestone in the country's progress, he added: "As a worthy successor to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has left an indelible mark of honesty, self-sacrifice, foresight and patriotism - this is her greatest achievement."

Hasina, the longest serving Bangladeshi Prime Minister, turned 73 on Monday.

For the first time since she was elected premier for a second time in 2008, she celebrated her birthday at home this year as the day coincides with the UN General Assembly in New York annually, bdnews24 reported.

Although Hasina asked the ruling Awami League not to organise celebrations due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling party held some scaled-down events with health protocols in place.

The events mainly include special prayers and discussions.

