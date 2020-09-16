Dhaka, Sep 16: Bangladesh has appealed to the Indian government to withdraw the ban imposed on onion export as soon as possible, keeping the import flow of onion from India uninterrupted.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday: "We are expecting a positive result soon in this regard, Dhaka has requested New Delhi to revoke its ban on onion export as India earlier had made an 'unofficial' pledge to Bangladesh of a continuing supply of onion here." Onion Export Banned by Govt of India With Immediate Effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) of India on Monday issued a notification imposing restrictions on onion export with immediate effect. This decision has posed a negative impact on onion markets in Bangladesh. Onion Export Ban: Farmers in Nashik Unhappy Over Centre's Decision, Fear Decline in Wholesale Prices of Bulb.

Veteran Indian politician and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has also requested the Indian government to lift ban on onion exports, saying "this decision has led to strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra".

The ban jeopardises India's export share in the onion markets of Gulf countries, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, he tweeted.

Alam said there is an "unwritten" understanding between Bangladesh and India that New Delhi would not impose a ban on onion export and if New Delhi takes such a decision, they would inform Dhaka beforehand.

Being informed about India government's decision of imposing ban on onion export last night, the State Minister said Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has raised the issue to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs immediately.

Alam also added that the Commerce ministry of Bangladesh is looking into the onion import issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).