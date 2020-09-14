New Delhi, September 14: The government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

"The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues. Tomato Prices Cross Rs 80 Per Kg in Delhi, Know Why Rates Shoot Up.

The provisions under transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification. In the national capital, onion prices were ruling at around Rs 40 per kilogram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).