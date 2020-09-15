Nashik, September 15: A day after the Modi government banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, farmers in Nashik expressed displeasure over the move. Farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday said the onion export ban will result in a decline in wholesale prices and growers will have to bear the brunt. Nashik’s Lasalgaon is the country’s largest wholesale market of onions. Less Supply from States Owing to Crop Damage Caused by Rains Push Vegetable Prices Up.

"Onion is coming to market in large quantity. Now, where will we store such a large quantity of the produce? Where will we sell those onions?" a farmer told news agency ANI. "Onion was being sold at Rs 20-25 per kilogram here. If the export is banned, prices will fall to Rs 2-3 per kg. Growers will suffer loss. Seller purchase from them at lower prices and later sell it at higher prices," another farmer said.

Nashik Farmers Unhappy Over Centre's Ban on Onion Export:

In a bid to increase availability and control rising prices, the Modi government banned the export of all varieties of onions. "The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification on Monday. The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

