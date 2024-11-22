Paris, November 22: France has backed the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. The ICC's pre-trial chamber has accused Netanyahu and Gallant of committing "crimes against humanity and war crimes" between at least October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Deif has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the territories of Israel and Palestine from at least October 7, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported. French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said during an online press conference on Thursday that the Court is a "guarantee of international stability" and its orders must be exercised "in all situations". "The fight against impunity is our priority," Lemoine told reporters, adding that France will continue to support the action of the ICC. Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Warrant: International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Israeli Prime Minister, Accuses Him of War Crimes.

However, when asked if the Israeli Prime Minister would be arrested if he came to France, Lemoine did not give a clear answer, calling it a "legally complex" issue. He also said that France, the host country of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is extremely concerned about the cultural heritages in Gaza and Lebanon which have been destroyed during the wars by Israel. Flash Bombs Fired Into Garden of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel Home, No Damages Reported.

Meanwhile, Norway has also backed the ICC's action. The country's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Thursday: "The ICC plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability for serious crimes." "It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the Court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards," he added.

