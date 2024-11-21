The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister, and Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the Gaza war and the October 2023 attacks. The decision labels Netanyahu and others as internationally wanted suspects, potentially complicating cease-fire negotiations in the 13-month-long conflict. However, its enforcement is uncertain as Israel and the US, a key ally, are not ICC members. Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, have denounced the move as antisemitic, while US President Joe Biden criticized ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense. Hamas also condemned the ICC’s actions, with several named officials already killed during the conflict. Flash Bombs Fired Into Garden of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel Home, No Damages Reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Warrant

BREAKING: ICC has issued arrest warrant for Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2024

