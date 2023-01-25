Kanpur, January 25: A shocking case of animal bestiality has come to the light from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur where a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a two-month-old calf on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ramprasad (35), was caught by locals allegedly in an unnatural position with the calf. The man was handed over to the police.

According to the reports, the calf belongs to Dhara Singh, a resident of Chanpur village in Sehramau. On Saturday night, Ramprasad (35), a resident of the same village, was found doing an obscene act with the animal. The locals spotted him and gathered on the scene. Local residents then started beating him up after catching him in the act. Later, the police were informed. On being alerted, cops rushed to the spot and detained the accused. Bestiality Horror in Karnataka: Man Rapes Cow Calf After Tying It to Tree in Raichur; Arrested.

The police said that the veterinarian has conducted the calf's medical examination and the accused had been sent to jail. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will soon be produced before the court, the police said. Bestiality Horror in Karnataka: Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Unnatural Sex With Cow in Kodagu District.

In a similar incident, on January 2, Karnataka police arrested a 24-year-old man in Raichur district for raping a cow calf. The police said that the accused, identified as Imtiyaz Hussain Miya, was caught red-handed while committing the crime. He had tied the calf to a tree in an agricultural field near a mosque, the police added. The owner of the calf had left it to graze along with other cows in the field.

