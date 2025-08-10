Brasilia, August 10: In a shocking incident in Venda Nova do Imigrante, Brazil, a man and a woman died after their parked car fell off a cliff during what police believe was a sexual encounter. The victims, identified as Marcone da Silva Cardoso, 26, and Adriana Machado Ribeiro, 42, had reportedly left a party late on Sunday, Aug. 4, and driven to a scenic overlook near a hang-gliding ramp.

Local authorities told CNN Brazil and The Sun that the ground was wet, and apparent movement inside the vehicle during a sex act may have caused it to shift dangerously close to the edge. Despite the car’s handbrake being engaged, investigators suspect the motion was enough to tip it over. Around 1 a.m., the car plunged approximately 450 feet, throwing the pair roughly 328 feet onto rocks below. UK: Woman Dies After Fiancé Strangles Her During Sex in Cardiff; Accused Claims ‘She Asked Me To Choke Her on the Bed’.

Their bodies, found naked at the base of the cliff, were discovered later that morning by a caretaker. Witness Tiago Amorim described the aftermath as “a shocking scene,” with the car destroyed and its engine flung far from the wreckage. Aggressive Sex Takes Woman's Life: US Woman Dies After Extreme Sexual Encounter With Husband Goes Terribly Wrong in Spain.

Residents reported hearing a loud noise between 1:30 and 2 am, but thick vegetation and darkness obscured the accident site. Authorities said there were no signs of violence, and no evidence suggests third-party involvement. The case remains under investigation pending forensic reports.

Ribeiro, a mother of two, and Cardoso, father to a 4-year-old, leave behind grieving families. Police say the accident highlights the dangers of parking near unstable cliff edges, especially during poor weather conditions. What began as a private moment turned into a fatal plunge, leaving a small Brazilian town in shock over the sudden, tragic loss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).