Malaga, April 10: An American woman, aged 44, tragically lost her life in Spain after extreme sex with her husband. Authorities investigating the case believe it was a result of an extreme sexual encounter gone terribly wrong. The incident occurred in an apartment located in the Plaza Enrique Garcia Herrera in Malaga over the weekend. The woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was found lifeless in the Airbnb-style flat, prompting a swift police response.

According to a report by the New York Post, subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the victim's 50-year-old husband, also American, in connection with her death. While the case was initially treated as gender-based violence, it was later upgraded to homicide due to evidence suggesting involvement in extreme and risky sexual behaviour. As per a report by the Mirror, the couple may have engaged in "extreme sexual practices" during their holiday in Spain, ultimately leading to the woman's untimely demise. Spain Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby, Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding; Family Alleges Hospital Negligence.

Further investigations revealed that the woman's demise likely occurred accidentally within the confines of an intimate context. The husband appeared before Investigative Court number 9 of Malaga, where he was ordered to be provisionally detained without bail. The case has since been transferred to the Violence Against Women Court, given its sensitive nature. Medical professionals attended the scene, certifying the woman's death before the National Police took over the investigation. Spain Shocker: Two British Men Allegedly Rape Male Tourist Whom They Met on 'Gay Dating App', Accused Arrested.

The woman's body was subsequently transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy and forensic analysis. If confirmed to be motivated by sexism, this case would mark the third such death in Malaga this year alone. The Spanish National Police continue to delve into the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation remains ongoing.

